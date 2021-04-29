Arizona reports 881 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 881 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths. The numbers released Thursday by the state Department of Health Services bring the overall pandemic totals to 861,653 cases and 17,305 deaths. The number of patients hospitalized statewide for due to the virus increased slightly to 643. According to the dashboard, 189 of those patients are in the ICU. Meanwhile, more than 27,000 vaccine doses were administered in Arizona on Wednesday. In the past week, the daily turnout for vaccination has slid to between 23,000 and just over 38,000. State health officials acknowledge demand for vaccines has slowed.