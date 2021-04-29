Arizona bill restricts post-election ballot signature fixes

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters who forget to sign their mail ballots would have to fix the problem by 7 p.m. on election day under legislation headed to Gov. Doug Ducey. The measure approved by House Republicans Thursday would nullify a settlement between Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the Navajo Nation. The settlement gave voters five days after an election to sign their ballot as long as it’s received before the deadline. Voters whose signature is rejected because it doesn’t match the one on file would still have five days to fix the problem and have their ballot counted.