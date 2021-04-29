9-year-old boy pulled from Tempe home fire; Dies at hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe say a 9-year-old boy has died at a hospital after being pulled out of a burning home. They say the boy was found inside a house that was on fire around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The name of the boy hasn’t been released. First responders from Tempe Fire Medical Rescue put out the fire at the duplex in a second-alarm blaze. A neighbor told Phoenix TV station ABC15 that an explosion was heard before black smoke and flames appeared. Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.