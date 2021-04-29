2nd suspect in fatal shooting in downtown Tucson is arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a second suspect sought in a fatal shooting case has been arrested. They say 19-year-old Alexis Diaz was taken into custody Thursday. The other suspect _ 21-year-old Luis Alberto Garcia _ was arrested at a hotel late Monday. Police say both men are connected to the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe at a parking garage in the downtown area early Sunday. According to several witnesses, Garcia and Diaz allegedly tried to rob multiple victims in the garage. Police believe Doe was shot after he and several others confronted the suspects.