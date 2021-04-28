Vegas agency links more liver ailments to ‘Real Water’ brand

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas health officials reported six more cases of liver illness this week that they link to the widely marketed bottled water brand Real Water. It faces a U.S. Food and Drug Administration probe and lawsuits alleging people were sickened and hospitalized. Attorneys for bottler Affinitylifestyles.com Inc. and company president Brent Jones acknowledged the FDA investigation in state court last week, but not that Real Water caused illnesses. They don’t dispute the water is drawn from the Las Vegas-area public water supply, but say it’s filtered and processed. Jones and attorneys didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages about the health district announcement.