School board ends meeting as parents protest mask mandate

VAIL, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson-area school board ended a study session and then canceled a scheduled regular meeting after numerous parents protested the district’s refusal to lift its COVID-19-related mask mandate. After Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Aug. 19 lifted a statewide mask mandate for schools. the Vail Unified School District kept its mandate in place and the district planned to review its policies Tuesday. An afternoon study session was underway when protesting parents, many not wearing masks, pushed their way into the board room. Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to help keep order but the board adjourned the study session and canceled the scheduled regular meeting.