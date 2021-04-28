Oregon woman found dead at Arizona campsite; Suspect jailed

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been found dead at a northern Arizona campsite and an Oregon man she was travelling with has been arrested. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say they were notified Tuesday by police in Milwaukie, Oregon about a possible missing and endangered woman who may be in the Flagstaff area. Sheriff’s deputies began contacting campers and handing out flyers of Benjamin Mota and 38-year-old Melisa Rose Wheeler, both from Oregon. They say one camper recognized the woman and identified the couple’s camping location, but Wheeler was found dead. They say Mota returned to Oregon in the victim’s vehicle. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond on suspicion of second-degree murder as he awaits extradition to northern Arizona.