National champ Baylor signs transfer G Akinjo from Arizona

WACO, Texas (AP) — National champion Baylor is adding transfer guard James Akinjo, who was Arizona’s leading scorer last season. Coach Scott Drew says Akinjo has signed with the Bears. The 6-foot-1 guard is expected to join the team this summer and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Akinjo averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while starting all 26 games in his only season at Arizona after starting his college career at Georgetown. He was a second-team Associated Press All-Pac 12 pick.