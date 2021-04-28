Kane’s 20th goal leads Sharks past Coyotes 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth straight season, Josef Korenar made 28 saves to win his second straight start and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2. Kane’s goal started a three-goal barrage for San Jose in the first period with Rudolfs Balcers and Kevin Labanc following up to help San Jose sweep the two-game series against Arizona. The Coyotes fell three points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the West Division with the Blues holding three games in hand. Arizona has lost nine of 11 games overall.