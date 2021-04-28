Governor signs bill to finance Chase Field improvements

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill allowing a new tax on Arizona Diamondbacks tickets and concessions to pay for stadium improvements. The legislation signed Wednesday was requested by the Diamondbacks to advance the team’s years-long quest to finance changes to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix. The legislation allows for a 9% tax on all sales in the stadium and a hotel the team could build on the property. It also gives the Diamondbacks access to low-interest bonds. Critics said during legislative debate that the team should pay for its own stadium investments.