Casey goes for 3-peat at Innisbrook against top-heavy field

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Paul Casey is going for his third straight victory at the Valspar Championship. It’s such a difficult feat that only eight times in the last 40 years has a player won the same tournament at least three times in a row. Six of those occasions belong to Tiger Woods. Casey feels like he’s a little under the radar because the field at Innisbrook includes Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. Those are the top two players in the world ranking. Johnson played in the final group with Casey at Innisbrook two years ago but didn’t make a birdie in the final round.