Arizona police chief put on leave in personnel investigation

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Prescott Valley, Arizona, officials say Police Chief Steve Roser has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a personnel investigation into claims he violated town policies. Roser told The Daily Courier that he was notified Tuesday about being placed on leave. Roser said he could not detail the allegations and declined to comment on the investigation. Roser was sworn in as police chief in November 2019 by Magistrate Judge Keith Carson. Roser replaced interim Chief James Edelstein. The town made Edelstein acting police chief during the investigation.