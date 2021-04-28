Arizona confirms 603 new COVID-19 cases, another 6 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 603 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths. The latest daily figures released Wednesday by the state Department of Health Services bring the overall pandemic totals to 860,772 cases and 17,282 deaths. The number of patients hospitalized statewide for virus-related reasons rose slightly to 622 with 190 of those in the ICU. Meanwhile, state health officials are heavily promoting vaccinations with thousands of appointments at state-run sites still available. To further appeal to residents, Arizona announced Tuesday that walk-ins are now being accepted at state sites in metro Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Yuma. Nearly 2.9 million people have had at least one vaccine shot.