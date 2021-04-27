Tucson police arrest man in fatal shooting in parking garage

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say they’ve arrested one of two people sought in a fatal shooting during a carjacking in a downtown parking garage. Police said 21-hyear-old Luis Alberto Garcia was arrested at a hotel and then jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in the killing early Sunday morning of 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe and related incidents. According to police, Doe was shot in the chest as he confronted two men who were trying to rob people inside the parking garage and who then stole a pickup truck. Online court records didn’t list an attorney who might comment on behalf of Alvarado.