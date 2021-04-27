Tucson police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in fatal shooting case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — One of two suspects sought in a fatal shooting in downtown Tucson last weekend has been arrested. Tucson police say 21-year-old Luis Alberto Garcia was taken into custody at a hotel Tuesday morning. They say Garcia is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a police officer, robbery, auto theft and vandalism. Garcia has a violent criminal history and was released from prison less than a week before the fatal shooting according to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Police are still searching for the other wanted suspect in the shooting of 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe early Sunday.