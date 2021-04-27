Tempe police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that injured 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run last weekend that injured two Arizona State University students. They say 39-year-old Sheldon Whitebird of Mesa is being held on an arrest warrant from an unrelated incident in which he was suspected of driving under the influence. Police also say new charges against Whitebird are pending because his driver’s license may have been revoked at the time of Saturday’s incident for an alleged DUI offense. They say impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the hit-and-run. Police say one man remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries while the other victim was treated and released.