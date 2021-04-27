Precipitation helps crews battling wildfire in Mohave County

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say overnight precipitation helped crews working to contain a wildfire that earlier forced the evacuation of over 200 homes and closure of a county park in the Hualapai Mountains in northwestern Arizona. A shed was burned but no injury was reported from the fire first reported Sunday. It has burned 1,400 acres (6 square kilometers) of timber, brush and grass in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman. Officials said Tuesday that the area received a light dusting of snow and increased humidity would allow firefighters to clear containment lines before warmer and drier weather conditions forecast later in the week.