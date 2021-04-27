Pac-12 players poised to break out in 2021 season

The Pac-12 has numerous players poised to have breakout seasons in 2021. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is looking to return to the form he had as a freshman after suffering from arm fatigue last season. Colorado’s Jarek Broussard will be trying to build on his 2020 season, in which he finished third nationally with 149.2 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Charlie Brewer is hoping to put up big numbers at Utah after transferring from Baylor. And Washington offensive lineman Cody O’Connell looks to win the Outland Trophy after finishing as a finalist last season.