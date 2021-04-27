Kentucky Derby horses running without Lasix under new rule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The 147th Kentucky Derby will be run for the first time this weekend without horses using the anti-bleeding drug Lasix as part of the sport’s plodding attempt to move toward the elimination of race-day medication. Lasix has long been the third-rail in North American racing, with people on both sides of the issue disagreeing about its use. Lasix is given as a $20 injection about four hours before a race to prevent or reduce the severity of exercise-induced bleeding in the lungs.