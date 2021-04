Patrick Marleau passed Gordie Howe for the most games played in NHL history. Another milestone could fall soon. Florida’s Keith Yandle, Arizona’s Phil Kessel and Marleau are all less than a full season away from Doug Jarvis’ NHL ironman record of 964 consecutive games played. Jarvis is rooting for his streak to be broken. He wants everyone on the ice to stay as healthy as he was able to during his career.