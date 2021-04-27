Fisch generating buzz in first spring as Arizona coach

Arizona took an unusual step by hiring Jedd Fisch as its football coach. The 44-year-old has a long resume, mostly in the NFL, but did not play football and has limited experience as a head coach, serving as UCLA’s interim coach for two games in 2017. But Fisch may be just the right man for the job if spring football is any indication. Fisch brought Tedy Bruschi back into the fold as an analyst and dozens of former players attended practices and the spring game. He also made a splash by hiring Don “Dr. Blitz” Brown as defensive coordinator. The key now will be transferring it to the field.