Driver in deadly Arizona crash had BAC 3.4 times legal limit

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Newly released court documents show that a driver accused of causing a deadly wrong-way freeway crash in Chandler two months ago had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 25-year-old Hannah Dike of Phoenix is facing a charge of reckless manslaughter. Authorities say Dike was injured in the Feb. 10 crash and was in a medical rehabilitation facility for weeks. Dike had to be pulled from her vehicle and DPS troopers say they smelled alcohol on her breath and requested the blood-alcohol test from the hospital. According to newly released court paperwork, Dike’s blood-alcohol level was .275%, which is 3.4 times the legal limit for drivers in Arizona.