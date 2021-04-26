Suspects sought in deadly shooting in Tucson parking garage

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police are searching for two carjacking suspects who fatally shot a man while fleeing a downtown parking garage. Authorities say they received several 911 calls about a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Congress Street. Witnesses say two men carjacked a pickup truck and then shot a main who confronted them. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe. Police spotted the pickup several hours later with only the driver. A car chase ensued with the suspect opening fire on officers. Authorities say he abandoned the car and ran into an apartment complex. Police searching the area failed to find him.