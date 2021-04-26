Suns snap Knicks’ nine-game win streak with 118-110 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points and the Phoenix Suns capped a grueling road trip with a 118-110 victory that snapped the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak. Chris Paul scored the final seven Phoenix points as the Suns held on to finish 3-2 on their trip that included visits to the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. Beaten a day earlier by Brooklyn, they fell behind by 15 quickly in this one before gaining control in the fourth quarter. Mikal Bridges added 21 points, Paul had 20 and Cameron Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the final period after the game was tied at 87 through three.