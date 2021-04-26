Sharks beat Coyotes 6-4 to snap eight-game losing streak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored his first NHL goal to help the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-4 on Monday in the Sharks’ first home game with fans in attendance in 13 months.Rookie goalie Josef Korenar made 21 saves and earned his first NHL victory as San Jose snapped an eight-game losing streak, its longest since 2005.Logan Couture, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Noah Gregor all scored as the Sharks jumped out to a 4-0 lead by early in the second period. But they needed Barabanov’s goal 11:17 of the third to help fend off a Coyotes comeback.