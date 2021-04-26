Phoenix police: 1-year-old OK after ingesting pill at hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 1-year-old girl who was hospitalized after swallowing an unknown pill at a hotel has recovered. Police spokeswoman Mercedes Fortune said Monday that the infant is “no longer in need of medical attention.” On Sunday morning, authorities said the girl was rushed to the hospital after ingesting the pill. Firefighters say the baby was suffering from an “altered level of consciousness” and then went into cardiac arrest. The child’s parents had tried to remove the pill from her mouth before calling 911. Fortune says no arrests will be made. She did not say what the pill was or how the girl found it.