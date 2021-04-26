Navajo Nation reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths. Tribal health officials released figures combining new cases found over the weekend. This brings the total number of virus-related deaths on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 1,273. More than 30,000 cases have been documented. The Navajo Department of Health on Monday is expected to loosen some virus-driven restrictions on restaurants, parks, casinos and other public places. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.