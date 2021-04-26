Mohave County issues emergency declaration as wildfire rages

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities have issued an emergency declaration after a wildfire near Kingman prompted the evacuation of more than 200 homes in Pine Lake area. The wildfire was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday and reportedly originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains south of Kingman in northwestern Arizona. It’s still unclear how the fire started. County Supervisor Buster Johnson issued the emergency declaration that activated the county’s emergency response and recovery plan until further notice. County officials say the wildfire had burned about 1,000 acres as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Three large air tankers, multiple fire units and several helicopters are battling the blaze, which is burning brush, grass and ponderosa pines.