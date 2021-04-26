Body of man who apparently drowned pulled from Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the body of a man who apparently drowned has been recovered from Lake Pleasant. They say 41-year-old Shaba Isaac had been missing since a Sunday evening boating accident. Isaac’s body was located in 103 feet of water early Monday. They say there were no signs of foul play and the body was turned over to the county coroner for an autopsy. A family of 11 was on a pontoon boat near Roadrunner Island and pulling a raft with four children and one adult on it when the raft tipped over. Several adult family members jumped into the water to save the kids, who were all wearing life preservers. Isaac was not.