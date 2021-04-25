Phoenix cop fired after threatening couple wants job back

PHOENIX (AP) — In 2019, a former Phoenix police officer was fired after threatening to shoot a married couple in front of their kids following a traffic stop. Now, he is trying to get his job back. Lawyers for Christopher Meyer have filed another complaint alleging city officials are ignoring evidence in the case. The 24-year police veteran also wants back pay. Phoenix TV station ABC15 says a judge could make a ruling at the end of this month. Meyer is accused of using vulgar language to threaten a man and his pregnant fiancé and their two children after making a traffic stop following an alleged shoplifting and failure to stop incident.