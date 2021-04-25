Infant hospitalized after swallowing pill at Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 1-year-old girl is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after swallowing an unknown pill at a Phoenix hotel. Phoenix Fire Department officials say paramedics responded to the hotel Sunday morning and the baby was suffering from an “altered level of consciousness” and then went into cardiac arrest. They say the baby’s parents had tried to remove the pill from her mouth before calling 911. Fire officials say the child was rushed to a pediatric hospital. They say it’s unclear what kind of pill the baby swallowed.