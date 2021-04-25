Gallen 1-hit, 7-inning shutout, D-backs top Braves in opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched a one-hitter in a seven-inning shutout, Stephen Vogt and Kole Calhoun homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a doubleheader. Gallen allowed only Freddie Freeman’s sharp single to right-center field with one out in the sixth. Gallen struck out six, walked two and hit a batter. This was his first complete game in 30 major league starts. Arizona has won five of six.