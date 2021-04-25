Durant scores 33 points in return, Nets beat Suns 128-119

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 33 points in his latest return from injury, Kyrie Irving had 34 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119 in a matchup of two of the NBA’s top teams. Durant missed three games after bruising his left thigh early in a loss to Miami last Sunday and has been limited to just 25 games this season. Blake Griffin scored 15 points for the Eastern Conference leaders. Devin Booker scored 36 points and Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns, the No. 2 team in the West who are seeing the best of the East on their current trip.