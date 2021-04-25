Arizona reports 661 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 661 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths. The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 858,737 cases and 17,268 known deaths since the pandemic started more than a year ago. On Friday, health officials had reported 896 COVID-19 cases — the largest daily increase in two weeks — and 17 deaths with 729 more cases and 22 deaths reported Saturday. Nearly 2.1 million people, 29% of Arizona’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 2.8 million residents have had at least one vaccine shot by now, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.