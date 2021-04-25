2 kids, 2 adults injured when car crashes into Arizona store

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two adults and two young children have been injured after being struck by a car that crashed into a convenience store in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise. Emergency crews were called to the store about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the man who was driving the car is suspected of being impaired and has been arrested. His name and age haven’t been released yet. Sheriff’s deputies say the man was parked in the spot directly in front of the store and backed into the front door about 6 feet. Deputies say the children were ages 5 and 8 and suffered non-life-threatening injuries as did the adults, whose ages weren’t immediately released.