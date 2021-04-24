The takeaway: Diamondbacks’ Calhoun praises kid’s catch

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun will always cherish his childhood memory of catching a foul ball hit by Tony Gwynn in spring training. Now that he’s 33 and in his ninth major league season, Calhoun can still appreciate those moments — especially when he was inches away from watching another kid enjoy a similar highlight. On Friday night, Calhoun ran toward the stands to try to catch a foul ball hit by Atlanta;s Austin Riley. Calhoun reached into the stands, thinking he could make the catch. Instead, a boy wearing glasses and holding a glove made what Calhoun believed was a very impressive grab.