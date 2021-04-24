Skip to Content

Kuemper, Coyotes beat Kings 4-0 to stay in playoff chase

9:43 pm AP - Arizona News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0. John Hayden, Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun also scored, helping the Coyotes remain fourth in the West Division. Arizona is one point ahead of St. Louis, which beat Colorado 5-3 earlier in the day, for the final playoff spot. Cal Petersen made 36 saves for the Kings, who fell seven points behind the Coyotes.

Associated Press

