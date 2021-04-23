Ynoa gets first win, hit, RBI as Braves top Diamondbacks 5-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Huascar Ynoa earned his first career win, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4. Ynoa allowed only two runs on two hits in six innings. The right-hander led 3-0 before giving up a two-run homer to Carson Kelly in the fifth. Ynoa’s night to remember also included his first two career hits and his first RBI. The 22-year-old pitcher doubled to left field off Luke Weaver in the third inning for his first hit and added a run-scoring single in the fourth.