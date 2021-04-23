Flagstaff begins adding water wells to augment city’s supply

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A contractor is drilling the first of five new wells planned by Flagstaff to augment the northern Arizona city’s water supply. Officials said the additional wells are part of a long-term capital plan drafted after a 2002 drought left Upper Lake Mayor reservoir nearly dry, resulting in water shortages for the city. Officials said the additional wells will “serve as a safety net against climate change and resulting drought, forest fires or infrastructure failure.” Drilling for the first well started in late February at Fort Tuthill County Park, which is located on the opposite side of Interstate 17 from Flagstaff’s airport.