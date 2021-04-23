Arizona flush with vets, now eyes youthful help in secondary

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray’s four-year rookie contract is halfway over and the 2019 No. 1 overall pick has rewarded the Arizona Cardinals with two years of high-quality quarterback play. Most would consider him a bargain. But that won’t last much longer. The pressure is on Cardinals GM Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury to take advantage of Murray’s inexpensive contract and get the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals could use depth in several spots, especially at cornerback. Arizona selects in the No. 16 spot and will look hard at adding talent in the secondary.