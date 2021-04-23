Arizona closes stadium vaccine site in move to indoor venues

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has administered the last COVID-19 vaccination injections at the state’s first and largest COVID-19 mass-vaccination site. It closed Friday as the state continued transitioning outdoor operations to indoor venues amid slowly rising numbers of new confirmed cases and deaths. The drive-thru site outside State Farm Stadium is being replaced by a facility inside Gila River Arena in Glendale. There are still other large state-run sites in metro Phoenix plus big sites in Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma. State have reported 896 additional COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths. Seven-day rolling averages of new confirmed cases and deaths have crept upward over the past two weeks.