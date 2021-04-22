Woman facing manslaughter in shooting at a Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the alleged accidental shooting of another female at a Phoenix apartment. They say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found 24-year-old Dejahnique Jackson with a gunshot injury. Jackson was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Police say 21-year-old Amelleonna Russell told investigators she was playing games at an apartment with three people and they had been drinking and using drugs. A handgun fell out of the pocket of a person and Russell told police that she picked it up just before someone else was about to sit on it. The gun fired and Jackson was shot in the chest although she was sitting across the room.