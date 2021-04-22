Walker ties season high with 32 points, Celtics beat Suns

BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker matched his season high with 32 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 99-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Walker was 11 of 17 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers. The Celtics have won nine of their last 11. Coming off a victory in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, the Suns dropped two games behind idle Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA. Phoenix has the NBA’s best road record at 19-8. Chris Paul had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Devin Booker finished with 15 points before fouling out with 4:37 left.