Peralta’s 7 RBIs help D-Backs overcome 6 HRs, top Reds 14-11

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Peralta hit a three-run triple in a six-run 10th inning to finish with five hits and a career-best seven RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame six Cincinnati home runs to beat the Reds 14-11. Carson Kelly followed Peralta with a two-run homer as the Diamondbacks opened a 14-8 lead. Arizona hung on in the bottom half to complete a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to four. The Reds lost their fourth straight, finishing a 2-4 homestand. Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker had his third career two-homer game, and Nick Castellanos hit his sixth home run of the season.