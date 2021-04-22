Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Jill Biden is making her third visit to the country’s largest Native American reservation. The Navajo Nation in the U.S. Southwest was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s outpacing the U.S. in vaccination rates while maintaining a mask mandate and other safety precautions. On Thursday, Biden met with Navajo officials in the tribal capital of Window Rock. Female leaders there talked to her about the needs and priorities on the reservation, including an expansion to a cancer center and additional law enforcement resources. On Friday, Biden is scheduled to visit a grade school and vaccination site nearby.