Drought causing juniper deaths in central, northern Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Forest Service officials report significant die-offs of juniper trees due to drought conditions affecting the evergreens across large areas of in central and northern Arizona. Between 50,000 acres and 100,000 acres have been affected on areas of the Prescott and Kaibab national forest between Paulden and Ash Fork and north of Williams. There have been scattered observations of insects on dead trees, but drought apparently is the initial cause of the die-offs. That’s according to Forest Service officials. Trees impacted by drought show a change in color of their needle-like scales, with branch tips fading from green to a bright yellow.