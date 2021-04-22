Democrats sue to block “audit” of 2020 Arizona election

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Democratic Party and the sole Democrat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are suing in an effort to block the Arizona Senate’s ballot recount and audit of the county’s 2020 election. Thursday’s lawsuit alleges Republican Senate President Karen Fann pledged to a judge that the Senate would protect ballot and voter privacy before he ruled the Senate could access 2.1 million voted ballots and the tabulation machines. Instead, they say she is outsourcing the recount to a biased third party and putting election integrity at risk. The recount starts Friday. Fann says the ballots are secure and protected.