Cardinals pushing for playoffs, could use help in secondary

The Arizona Cardinals are trying to make a playoff push with star QB Kyler Murray in the third season of his affordable four-year rookie contract. GM Steve Keim has been aggressive during the offseason, boosting the Cardinals with Pro Bowl-caliber veterans such as defensive lineman J.J. Watt, receiver A.J. Green, center Rodney Hudson and K Matt Prater. Arizona doesn’t have huge glaring holes but could definitely use help in the secondary, particularly at cornerback.