Arizona man pleads guilty in Nevada truck-bicyclists crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona man has pleaded guilty in a Dec. 10 crash that killed five bicyclists on a southern Nevada highway in December.

Truck driver Jordan Alexander Barson, of Kingman entered the plea Tuesday and faces a June 9 sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors said Barson had a high level of methamphetamine in his system when his truck plowed into cyclists on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight.

A plea deal with prosecutors reduced the number of charges that Barson faced. He pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death.

Associated Press

