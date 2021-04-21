Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash

FIRST MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Hopi officials say a tribal councilman has died of injuries suffered in a car crash earlier this month. First Mesa Consolidated Villages leaders announced Wednesday that councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. died Tuesday in a Scottsdale hospital. His age wasn’t immediately available. Youvella and his son Wallace Youvella Jr., also a tribal councilman, were headed to an April 8 meeting in Phoenix to join other Hopi Council members and business consultants and discuss potential economic development projects. Tribal officials say the car carrying Youvella and his son was struck by an oncoming vehicle near Payson. The First Mesa leadership has scheduled an April 28 memorial service for the elder Youvella at the old Polacca Day School court area.